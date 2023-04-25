The share price of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) rose to $57.60 per share on Monday from $57.48. While Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWX fell by -34.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $95.62 to $56.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) to Neutral. A report published by Argus on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SWX. BofA Securities also Upgraded SWX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2022. BofA Securities December 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SWX, as published in its report on December 10, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from August 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $68 for SWX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SWX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SWX is recording an average volume of 575.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.75, showing growth from the present price of $57.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Icahn Associates Holding LLC’s position in SWX has increased by 59.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,520,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $657.01 million, following the purchase of 3,908,970 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SWX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 144,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $541.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,667,678.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 155,191 position in SWX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.05%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $147.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments Ltd. increased its SWX holdings by 76.49% and now holds 2.22 million SWX shares valued at $138.47 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. SWX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.00% at present.