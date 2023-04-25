CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) closed Monday at $5.80 per share, up from $5.78 a day earlier. While CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CX rose by 26.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.09 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.66% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, Redburn started tracking CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CX. Goldman April 05, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CX, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.40 for CX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CX is recording an average volume of 6.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a loss of -3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.47, showing growth from the present price of $5.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is based in the Mexico and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Materials market. When comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -167.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CX has decreased by -6.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 75,291,411 shares of the stock, with a value of $416.36 million, following the sale of -5,249,390 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,128,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $331.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,994,570.

During the first quarter, Brandes Investment Partners LP subtracted a -4,213,966 position in CX. UBS Asset Management purchased an additional 5.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.95%, now holding 20.57 million shares worth $113.75 million. CX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.00% at present.