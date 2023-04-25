The share price of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) fell to $16.46 per share on Monday from $17.49. While KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEKE rose by 38.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.08 to $9.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Daiwa Securities started tracking KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BEKE. JP Morgan also Upgraded BEKE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. HSBC Securities June 23, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 23, 2022, and set its price target from $13.70 to $20.80. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BEKE, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for BEKE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of KE Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BEKE is recording an average volume of 7.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.83, showing growth from the present price of $16.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEKE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KE Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEKE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEKE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BEKE has increased by 28.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,117,531 shares of the stock, with a value of $492.05 million, following the purchase of 5,754,923 additional shares during the last quarter. HHLR Advisors Ltd. made another increased to its shares in BEKE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 89.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,927,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $396.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,045,865.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -10,138,129 position in BEKE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 10.08 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 104.51%, now holding 19.73 million shares worth $371.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BEKE holdings by 0.49% and now holds 19.11 million BEKE shares valued at $360.11 million with the added 92809.0 shares during the period. BEKE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.10% at present.