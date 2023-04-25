Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) closed Monday at $22.58 per share, up from $22.53 a day earlier. While Paramount Global has overperformed by 0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARA fell by -30.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $15.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.05% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to Buy. A report published by Macquarie on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PARA. Loop Capital also Downgraded PARA shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 23, 2022. Wells Fargo October 31, 2022d the rating to Underweight on October 31, 2022, and set its price target from $19 to $13. Wells Fargo October 04, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PARA, as published in its report on October 04, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

The current dividend for PARA investors is set at $0.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paramount Global’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PARA is recording an average volume of 11.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.86, showing decline from the present price of $22.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Global Shares?

Paramount Global (PARA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Paramount Global shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -110.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in PARA has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 93,637,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.09 billion, following the purchase of 2,420,679 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PARA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 434,405 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.24 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,695,336.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 118,111 position in PARA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.71 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.81%, now holding 27.64 million shares worth $616.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its PARA holdings by 81.58% and now holds 11.98 million PARA shares valued at $267.37 million with the added 5.38 million shares during the period. PARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.