Currently, MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s (MAIA) stock is trading at $2.27, marking a fall of -16.54% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -76.45% below its 52-week high of $9.64 and -15.93% above its 52-week low of $2.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -49.76% below the high and +0.71% above the low.

MAIA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.49, resulting in an 3.25 price to cash per share for the period.

How does MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA): Earnings History

If we examine MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.43, beating the consensus of -$0.41. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -4.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.43 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.41. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -4.90%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.42 and -0.42 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.42 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.50 and also replicates 16.00% growth rate year over year.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 39.06% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.71% of its stock and 4.45% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holding total of 0.25 million shares that make 2.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.56 million.

The securities firm Centric Wealth Management holds 40206.0 shares of MAIA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.37%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 89659.0.

An overview of MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) traded 69,139 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.42 and price change of -1.31. With the moving average of $3.80 and a price change of -2.29, about 45,490 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MAIA’s 100-day average volume is 32,312 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.85 and a price change of -1.37.