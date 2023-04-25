Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) marked $56.79 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $56.50. While Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNX rose by 15.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.35 to $42.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) to Outperform. A report published by Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KNX. Susquehanna also reiterated KNX shares as ‘Positive’, quoting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 20, 2022, but set its price target from $55 to $53. KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for KNX, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for KNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

KNX currently pays a dividend of $0.56 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.04M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KNX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a gain of 2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.58, showing growth from the present price of $56.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is one of the biggest names in Trucking. When comparing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in KNX has increased by 18.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,666,219 shares of the stock, with a value of $886.39 million, following the purchase of 2,461,339 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KNX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 360,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $826.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,599,127.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 609,703 position in KNX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 65937.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.13%, now holding 5.78 million shares worth $326.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its KNX holdings by -19.43% and now holds 5.68 million KNX shares valued at $321.36 million with the lessened -1.37 million shares during the period. KNX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.