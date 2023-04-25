Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) marked $350.23 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $343.24. While Pool Corporation has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, POOL fell by -18.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $429.53 to $278.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Stephens Upgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for POOL. Oppenheimer also rated POOL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $408 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2023. Stifel February 06, 2023d the rating to Hold on February 06, 2023, and set its price target from $355 to $360. Deutsche Bank January 11, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for POOL, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from December 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $291 for POOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

POOL currently pays a dividend of $4.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pool Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 70.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 442.87K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for POOL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 3.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $387.80, showing growth from the present price of $350.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether POOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pool Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Pool Corporation (POOL) is one of the biggest names in Industrial Distribution. When comparing Pool Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in POOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in POOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in POOL has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,284,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.47 billion, following the sale of -1,936 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in POOL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -184,394 additional shares for a total stake of worth $780.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,278,980.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP added a 139,946 position in POOL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 66720.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.35%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $502.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its POOL holdings by 10.29% and now holds 1.46 million POOL shares valued at $498.81 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. POOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.20% at present.