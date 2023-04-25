Within its last year performance, AGNC fell by -15.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.89 to $7.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) to Overweight. A report published by Argus on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AGNC. Barclays also Upgraded AGNC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 27, 2022. Keefe Bruyette June 09, 2022d the rating to Outperform on June 09, 2022, and set its price target from $12.25 to $13.25. Piper Sandler May 05, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AGNC, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11.50 for AGNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

With AGNC’s current dividend of $1.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AGNC has an average volume of 11.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.98%, with a loss of -0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.30, showing growth from the present price of $10.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AGNC Investment Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AGNC has increased by 11.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,216,704 shares of the stock, with a value of $536.42 million, following the purchase of 5,414,111 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AGNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,005,512 additional shares for a total stake of worth $292.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,066,103.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 3,000,558 position in AGNC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.01 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.21%, now holding 8.15 million shares worth $82.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its AGNC holdings by 5.77% and now holds 7.7 million AGNC shares valued at $77.6 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. AGNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.50% at present.