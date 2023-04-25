As of Monday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock closed at $3.78, down from $3.84 the previous day. While Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIRI fell by -40.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.85 to $3.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Rosenblatt on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SIRI. Citigroup December 01, 2022d the rating to Sell on December 01, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $6. Pivotal Research Group August 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SIRI, as published in its report on August 01, 2022. Rosenblatt’s report from April 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for SIRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Investors in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SIRI is recording 17.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.27, showing growth from the present price of $3.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Entertainment market is dominated by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) based in the USA. When comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIRI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIRI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SIRI has increased by 2.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,196,210 shares of the stock, with a value of $219.13 million, following the purchase of 1,491,657 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SIRI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,045,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $109.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,608,497.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -270,660 position in SIRI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 15096.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.10%, now holding 15.81 million shares worth $62.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management decreased its SIRI holdings by -3.83% and now holds 12.0 million SIRI shares valued at $47.66 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. SIRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.