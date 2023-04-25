Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) closed Monday at $78.72 per share, down from $79.55 a day earlier. While Planet Fitness Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLNT fell by -5.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.90 to $54.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.18% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PLNT. Raymond James also Upgraded PLNT shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 26, 2022. JP Morgan May 11, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PLNT, as published in its report on May 11, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from March 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $130 for PLNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Planet Fitness Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLNT is recording an average volume of 834.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a gain of 2.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.87, showing growth from the present price of $78.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Fitness Inc. Shares?

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Leisure market. When comparing Planet Fitness Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 489.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLNT has increased by 2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,557,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $587.03 million, following the purchase of 158,617 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $540.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,956,803.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC subtracted a -379,499 position in PLNT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.51%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $279.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its PLNT holdings by -6.93% and now holds 2.81 million PLNT shares valued at $218.38 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. PLNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.55% at present.