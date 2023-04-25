In Monday’s session, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) marked $19.79 per share, down from $19.88 in the previous session. While Guess’ Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GES fell by -16.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.15 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.71% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 28, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated GES shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2021. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on June 08, 2020, but set its price target from $7 to $14. Cowen March 24, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GES, as published in its report on March 24, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GES shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

With GES’s current dividend of $0.90 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Guess’ Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GES has an average volume of 795.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a gain of 0.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guess’ Inc. Shares?

Apparel Retail giant Guess’ Inc. (GES) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Guess’ Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 40.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GES has decreased by -10.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,904,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.45 million, following the sale of -582,393 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in GES during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -440,446 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,358,967.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -408,058 position in GES. DWS Investment GmbH purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.03%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $35.05 million. GES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.50% at present.