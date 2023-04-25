As of Monday, Grab Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock closed at $2.92, down from $2.93 the previous day. While Grab Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB rose by 2.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.03 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.07% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on March 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GRAB. JP Morgan also Downgraded GRAB shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $2.80 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. BofA Securities January 17, 2023d the rating to Buy on January 17, 2023, and set its price target from $3.60 to $4.20. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for GRAB, as published in its report on October 10, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.80 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRAB is recording 15.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.27, showing growth from the present price of $2.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has decreased by -6.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 200,593,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $603.79 million, following the sale of -14,272,240 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.67%.

GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.