A share of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) closed at $1.21 per share on Monday, up from $1.16 day before. While Gevo Inc. has overperformed by 4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEVO fell by -70.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.80 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.92% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for GEVO. Citigroup also rated GEVO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on August 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $10. H.C. Wainwright September 07, 2018d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GEVO, as published in its report on September 07, 2018. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $12 for GEVO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 400.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gevo Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GEVO is registering an average volume of 6.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a gain of 4.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.95, showing growth from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gevo Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEVO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEVO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in GEVO has increased by 3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,215,340 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.37 million, following the purchase of 808,072 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GEVO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 340,094 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,418,573.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,013,914 position in GEVO. Invesco Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.45%, now holding 5.23 million shares worth $8.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors decreased its GEVO holdings by -5.55% and now holds 5.22 million GEVO shares valued at $8.04 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. GEVO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.30% at present.