In Monday’s session, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) marked $12.65 per share, up from $12.54 in the previous session. While Ellington Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EFC fell by -22.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.45 to $10.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.83% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) to Neutral. A report published by Maxim Group on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EFC. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded EFC shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $14.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 18, 2022. UBS June 08, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 08, 2021, and set its price target from $17.50 to $18.50. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EFC, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for EFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

With EFC’s current dividend of $1.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ellington Financial Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EFC has an average volume of 891.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.28, showing growth from the present price of $12.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ellington Financial Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EFC has increased by 8.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,096,718 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.28 million, following the purchase of 778,292 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 87,016 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,643,101.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 177,157 position in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisor sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.39%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $27.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its EFC holdings by 0.45% and now holds 1.32 million EFC shares valued at $16.13 million with the added 5971.0 shares during the period. EFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.