As of Monday, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock closed at $126.68, down from $127.98 the previous day. While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT rose by 63.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.84 to $61.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.20% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SRPT. BTIG Research also reiterated SRPT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 22, 2022. UBS December 16, 2022d the rating to Buy on December 16, 2022, and set its price target from $100 to $158. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SRPT, as published in its report on April 04, 2022. Needham’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SRPT is recording 1.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $168.47, showing growth from the present price of $126.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRPT has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,913,957 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 billion, following the sale of -52,799 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in SRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -451,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $828.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,011,636.

SRPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.