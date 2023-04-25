As of Monday, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (NYSE:GNK) stock closed at $15.92, up from $15.59 the previous day. While Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNK fell by -33.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.15 to $11.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GNK. Jefferies also rated GNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GNK, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Investors in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GNK is recording 976.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -4.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.68, showing growth from the present price of $15.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) based in the USA. When comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GNK has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,710,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.45 million, following the purchase of 53,834 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 63,959 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,563,236.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -125,355 position in GNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.50%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $18.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GNK holdings by 0.12% and now holds 0.98 million GNK shares valued at $15.37 million with the added 1198.0 shares during the period. GNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.00% at present.