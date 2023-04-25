The share price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) rose to $17.88 per share on Monday from $17.50. While Cenovus Energy Inc. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVE rose by 3.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.81 to $14.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) to Sector Perform. A report published by Goldman on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CVE. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CVE, as published in its report on October 07, 2021. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CVE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.31 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVE is recording an average volume of 7.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 1.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.13, showing growth from the present price of $17.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cenovus Energy Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Integrated sector, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 290.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

