The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) closed Monday at $44.43 per share, up from $44.05 a day earlier. While The Mosaic Company has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOS fell by -34.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.65 to $41.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, Barclays Upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) to Equal Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOS. HSBC Securities also Downgraded MOS shares as ‘Reduce’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 21, 2023. Citigroup January 20, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOS, as published in its report on January 20, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from January 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $47 for MOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

The current dividend for MOS investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Mosaic Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MOS is recording an average volume of 4.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a loss of -6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.37, showing growth from the present price of $44.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Mosaic Company Shares?

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Agricultural Inputs market. When comparing The Mosaic Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in MOS has increased by 90.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,064,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.98 billion, following the purchase of 20,508,904 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.76 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,355,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,331,453 position in MOS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.16%, now holding 17.23 million shares worth $790.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its MOS holdings by -46.10% and now holds 9.73 million MOS shares valued at $446.21 million with the lessened -8.32 million shares during the period. MOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.