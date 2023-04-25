The share price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) fell to $55.39 per share on Monday from $55.82. While AerCap Holdings N.V. has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AER rose by 4.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.85 to $37.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.78% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) recommending Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on January 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for AER. Cowen also reiterated AER shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2021. Stephens March 11, 2021d the rating to Overweight on March 11, 2021, and set its price target from $58 to $88. BofA Securities November 24, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AER, as published in its report on November 24, 2020. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AER is recording an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a loss of -1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.88, showing growth from the present price of $55.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AerCap Holdings N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AER has increased by 4.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,726,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $940.55 million, following the purchase of 754,560 additional shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AER during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -329,960 additional shares for a total stake of worth $502.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,929,877.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 254,031 position in AER. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 69286.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.14%, now holding 6.14 million shares worth $345.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its AER holdings by -11.31% and now holds 4.72 million AER shares valued at $265.4 million with the lessened -0.6 million shares during the period. AER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.96% at present.