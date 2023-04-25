A share of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) closed at $3.44 per share on Monday, down from $3.51 day before. While Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPCE fell by -56.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.56 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.02% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On February 17, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) to Peer Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for SPCE. Morgan Stanley also rated SPCE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2023. Wolfe Research Initiated an Underperform rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Bernstein September 09, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SPCE, as published in its report on September 09, 2022. Truist’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SPCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 800.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SPCE is registering an average volume of 9.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a loss of -0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.35, showing growth from the present price of $3.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPCE has increased by 7.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,488,579 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.93 million, following the purchase of 1,310,990 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SPCE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,904,833 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,815,047.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 4,036,932 position in SPCE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.73%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $17.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its SPCE holdings by 249.64% and now holds 2.22 million SPCE shares valued at $8.98 million with the added 1.58 million shares during the period. SPCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.00% at present.