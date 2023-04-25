In Monday’s session, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) marked $11.77 per share, down from $11.89 in the previous session. While Celestica Inc. has underperformed by -1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLS rose by 5.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $8.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLS. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded CLS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Macquarie February 01, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLS, as published in its report on February 01, 2019. Standpoint Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Celestica Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CLS has an average volume of 481.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.07%, with a loss of -6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.92, showing growth from the present price of $11.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celestica Inc. Shares?

Electronic Components giant Celestica Inc. (CLS) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Celestica Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s position in CLS has decreased by -1.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,805,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.19 million, following the sale of -205,525 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -683,536 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,188,544.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. added a 1,208 position in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional 19230.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.64%, now holding 3.01 million shares worth $38.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hillsdale Investment Management, decreased its CLS holdings by -7.74% and now holds 2.97 million CLS shares valued at $38.3 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. CLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.