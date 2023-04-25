The share price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) fell to $2.68 per share on Monday from $2.69. While Banco Bradesco S.A. has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBD fell by -29.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.11 to $2.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.10% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BBD. Barclays also Downgraded BBD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. JP Morgan October 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBD, as published in its report on October 07, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BBD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.19 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBD is recording an average volume of 31.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Bradesco S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sprucegrove Investment Management’s position in BBD has increased by 13.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,527,415 shares of the stock, with a value of $218.84 million, following the purchase of 10,028,424 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in BBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -475,538 additional shares for a total stake of worth $148.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,608,696.

During the first quarter, abrdn Investments Ltd. subtracted a -14,539,898 position in BBD. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 1.88 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.13%, now holding 38.45 million shares worth $100.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt decreased its BBD holdings by -3.75% and now holds 35.62 million BBD shares valued at $93.32 million with the lessened -1.39 million shares during the period. BBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.87% at present.