Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) closed Monday at $224.50 per share, down from $225.02 a day earlier. While Axon Enterprise Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXON rose by 86.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $229.00 to $82.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.63% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Goldman started tracking Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AXON. Raymond James also Downgraded AXON shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $223 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2023. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $147. Morgan Stanley May 23, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AXON, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $169 for AXON shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXON is recording an average volume of 796.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a loss of -0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $237.73, showing growth from the present price of $224.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axon Enterprise Inc. Shares?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing Axon Enterprise Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 110.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 305.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXON has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,419,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 billion, following the purchase of 94,150 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 52,464 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.4 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,225,216.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,690,174 position in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.84%, now holding 2.54 million shares worth $571.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AXON holdings by -2.85% and now holds 2.11 million AXON shares valued at $474.58 million with the lessened 61869.0 shares during the period. AXON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.