Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) marked $11.27 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $11.39. While Global Net Lease Inc. has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNL fell by -26.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.30 to $9.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.90% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) recommending Underperform. A report published by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for GNL. Colliers Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on June 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $21. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GNL, as published in its report on June 30, 2020. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

GNL currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Global Net Lease Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 713.62K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GNL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -3.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Global Net Lease Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GNL has increased by 2.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,205,013 shares of the stock, with a value of $221.26 million, following the purchase of 376,675 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GNL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,417 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,779,845.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 307,254 position in GNL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 50455.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.40%, now holding 2.15 million shares worth $27.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its GNL holdings by 60.68% and now holds 1.9 million GNL shares valued at $24.42 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. GNL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.80% at present.