Within its last year performance, GOLD fell by -20.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.74 to $12.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.30% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On February 13, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GOLD. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for GOLD, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GOLD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Barrick Gold Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GOLD is recording an average volume of 19.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.80%, with a loss of -1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.57, showing growth from the present price of $19.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Barrick Gold Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is based in the Canada. When comparing Barrick Gold Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 79.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -202.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in GOLD has increased by 8.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 81,780,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 billion, following the purchase of 6,218,329 additional shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG made another decreased to its shares in GOLD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,472,012 additional shares for a total stake of worth $885.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 47,706,259.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -5,669,538 position in GOLD. First Eagle Investment Management sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.46%, now holding 42.27 million shares worth $785.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GOLD holdings by 1.04% and now holds 41.64 million GOLD shares valued at $773.3 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. GOLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.30% at present.