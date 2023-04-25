A share of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) closed at $15.77 per share on Monday, up from $15.60 day before. While Ambac Financial Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBC rose by 95.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.75 to $7.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.21% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, Compass Point started tracking Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by MKM Partners on May 12, 2017, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMBC. MKM Partners also Downgraded AMBC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. MKM Partners Reiterated the rating as Neutral on December 13, 2016, but set its price target from $20 to $27. MKM Partners resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMBC, as published in its report on August 11, 2015. MKM Partners’s report from November 11, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AMBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBC is registering an average volume of 479.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.15%, with a gain of 3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambac Financial Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMBC has decreased by -0.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,974,127 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.48 million, following the sale of -55,960 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 229,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,915,913.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AMBC holdings by 3.00% and now holds 1.67 million AMBC shares valued at $25.81 million with the added 48508.0 shares during the period. AMBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.30% at present.