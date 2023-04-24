Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) marked $17.85 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $23.70. While Guardforce AI Co. Limited has underperformed by -24.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFAI fell by -31.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.90 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.41M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GFAI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 37.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.76%, with a loss of -23.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardforce AI Co. Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,351 shares of the stock, with a value of $9565.0, following the purchase of 1,351 additional shares during the last quarter.

GFAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.