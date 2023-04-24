Currently, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) stock is trading at $6.78, marking a gain of 33.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -82.10% below its 52-week high of $37.88 and 98.25% above its 52-week low of $3.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.53% below the high and +80.89% above the low.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider GETY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.33.GETY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.67, resulting in an 22.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.20 in simple terms.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Earnings History

If we examine Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of $0.03. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 33.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.03. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 33.30%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 58.08% of shares. A total of 39 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 43.73% of its stock and 104.32% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Koch Industries, Inc. holding total of 80.5 million shares that make 20.37% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 446.77 million.

The securities firm Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 78.92 million shares of GETY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 19.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 438.01 million.

An overview of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) traded 1,299,481 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.78 and price change of +2.90. With the moving average of $5.64 and a price change of +0.25, about 678,734 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GETY’s 100-day average volume is 454,947 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.58 and a price change of +0.85.