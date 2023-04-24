In Friday’s session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) marked $12.74 per share, up from $12.47 in the previous session. While Relay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY fell by -57.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.06 to $10.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for RLAY. Raymond James also rated RLAY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on February 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $33. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RLAY, as published in its report on September 30, 2022. Stifel’s report from September 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RLAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RLAY has an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.51%, with a loss of -26.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.86, showing growth from the present price of $12.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RLAY has increased by 24.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,236,647 shares of the stock, with a value of $168.6 million, following the purchase of 2,017,035 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in RLAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,450,349 additional shares for a total stake of worth $139.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,495,600.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,066,339 position in RLAY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.78%, now holding 6.26 million shares worth $103.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its RLAY holdings by -1.50% and now holds 4.49 million RLAY shares valued at $74.0 million with the lessened 68359.0 shares during the period. RLAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.64% at present.