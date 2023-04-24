NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) closed Friday at $2.60 per share, up from $2.44 a day earlier. While NextPlat Corp has overperformed by 6.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXPL rose by 15.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.44 to $1.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.86% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NextPlat Corp (NXPL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NextPlat Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NXPL is recording an average volume of 50.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.53%, with a gain of 6.12% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NextPlat Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NXPL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.54%.

NXPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.20% at present.