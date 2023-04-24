Aclarion Inc. (ACON)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 201.39% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.23. Its current price is -44.94% under its 52-week high of $4.05 and 486.84% more than its 52-week low of $0.38.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ACON’s SMA-200 is $0.8332.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ACON stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 102.58 for the last tewlve months.ACON’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.22, resulting in an 4.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aclarion Inc. (ACON) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON): Earnings History

If we examine Aclarion Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21, beating the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.09, resulting in a -75.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of -$0.09 and a surprise of -75.00%.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aclarion Inc. (ACON). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 33.71% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.22% of its stock and 1.85% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation holding total of 15801.0 shares that make 0.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9164.0.

The securities firm Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 9494.0 shares of ACON, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5506.0.

An overview of Aclarion Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Aclarion Inc. (ACON) traded 1,129,277 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7950 and price change of +1.02. With the moving average of $0.7607 and a price change of +1.06, about 467,831 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ACON’s 100-day average volume is 257,667 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6942 and a price change of +1.09.