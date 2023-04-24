Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s stock is trading at $0.10 at the moment marking a rise of 0.10% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -93.98% less than their 52-week high of $1.71, and 28.75% over their 52-week low of $0.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.50% below the high and +30.88% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MULN’s SMA-200 is $0.4032.

How does Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Earnings History

If we examine Mullen Automotive Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 266.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 266.70%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.64% of shares. A total of 166 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.97% of its stock and 3.12% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 45.67 million shares that make 1.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.06 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 26.42 million shares of MULN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.70%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.56 million.

An overview of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) traded 319,506,844 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1037 and price change of 0.00. With the moving average of $0.1705 and a price change of -0.26, about 257,994,063 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MULN’s 100-day average volume is 240,579,766 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2323 and a price change of -0.09.