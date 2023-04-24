A share of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) closed at $6.50 per share on Friday, down from $6.74 day before. While Cardlytics Inc. has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDLX fell by -86.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.71 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) to Underweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CDLX. BofA Securities also Downgraded CDLX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Craig Hallum July 12, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 12, 2022, and set its price target from $50 to $20. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CDLX, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Needham’s report from June 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $135 for CDLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cardlytics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CDLX is registering an average volume of 2.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.64%, with a gain of 1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing decline from the present price of $6.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardlytics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CDLX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -619,655 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,339,853.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 28,586 position in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.89%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $5.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its CDLX holdings by 30.69% and now holds 1.44 million CDLX shares valued at $4.88 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. CDLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.80% at present.