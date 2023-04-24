As of Friday, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock closed at $0.30, down from $0.31 the previous day. While Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYXT fell by -97.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.42 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -92.61% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by TD Cowen on March 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CYXT. Exane BNP Paribas also rated CYXT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CYXT, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. UBS’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CYXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CYXT is recording 1.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.47%, with a gain of 7.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CYXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -25,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,977,981.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 191,145 position in CYXT. FIAM LLC sold an additional -1.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.07%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $0.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CYXT holdings by 3.77% and now holds 2.14 million CYXT shares valued at $0.65 million with the added 77885.0 shares during the period. CYXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.