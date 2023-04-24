Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) closed Friday at $1.34 per share, up from $1.28 a day earlier. While Kronos Bio Inc. has overperformed by 4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRON fell by -76.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.91 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.31% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated KRON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 03, 2020, and assigned a price target of $50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRON, as published in its report on November 03, 2020. Goldman’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $45 for KRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kronos Bio Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRON is recording an average volume of 303.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.80%, with a gain of 3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kronos Bio Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KRON has decreased by -10.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,400,472 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.5 million, following the sale of -281,129 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in KRON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -12,570 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,176,911.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its KRON holdings by 0.16% and now holds 1.47 million KRON shares valued at $2.15 million with the added 2338.0 shares during the period. KRON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.80% at present.