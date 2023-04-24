As of Friday, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALXO) stock closed at $6.00, up from $5.00 the previous day. While ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 20.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALXO fell by -62.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.31 to $4.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.98% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on September 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALXO. Credit Suisse also rated ALXO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $98. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALXO, as published in its report on April 06, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for ALXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

One of the most important indicators of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALXO is recording 252.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.53%, with a gain of 25.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.71, showing growth from the present price of $6.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALXO has increased by 32.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,112,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.63 million, following the purchase of 1,482,504 additional shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in ALXO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -621,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,349,600.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 13,068 position in ALXO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 14289.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.03%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $6.31 million. ALXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.70% at present.