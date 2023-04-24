In Friday’s session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) marked $2.43 per share, up from $2.36 in the previous session. While Butterfly Network Inc. has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -38.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.83% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BFLY. B. Riley Securities also rated BFLY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 04, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $7. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BFLY, as published in its report on June 21, 2021.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BFLY has an average volume of 3.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a loss of -6.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.06, showing growth from the present price of $2.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s position in BFLY has increased by 187.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,695,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.51 million, following the purchase of 10,231,070 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BFLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 550,097 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,867,770.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 529,113 position in BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.55 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.54%, now holding 9.45 million shares worth $17.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BFLY holdings by 33.50% and now holds 5.49 million BFLY shares valued at $10.32 million with the added 1.38 million shares during the period. BFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.