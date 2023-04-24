Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) closed Friday at $4.72 per share, up from $4.60 a day earlier. While Altus Power Inc. has overperformed by 2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPS fell by -26.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.72 to $4.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.38% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMPS. Evercore ISI also rated AMPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2023. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMPS, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for AMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Altus Power Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMPS is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.70%, with a loss of -0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altus Power Inc. Shares?

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Renewable market. When comparing Altus Power Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 186.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blackstone Alternative Credit Adv’s position in AMPS has decreased by -4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,775,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.85 million, following the sale of -1,050,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AMPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 449,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,234,209.

During the first quarter, ValueAct Capital Management LP added a 17,588 position in AMPS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.36%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $17.19 million. AMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.40% at present.