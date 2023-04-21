Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) closed Thursday at $46.62 per share, up from $46.55 a day earlier. While Werner Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WERN rose by 21.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.31 to $35.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WERN. UBS also Upgraded WERN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $51. Susquehanna April 26, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Positive’ for WERN, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for WERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

The current dividend for WERN investors is set at $0.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WERN is recording an average volume of 557.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.95%, with a loss of -0.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.62, showing growth from the present price of $46.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Werner Enterprises Inc. Shares?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Trucking market. When comparing Werner Enterprises Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WERN has decreased by -2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,796,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $309.17 million, following the sale of -178,281 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WERN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 67,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $255.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,609,645.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 113,247 position in WERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 34534.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.91%, now holding 3.84 million shares worth $174.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its WERN holdings by 2.59% and now holds 3.43 million WERN shares valued at $156.2 million with the added 86698.0 shares during the period. WERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.