Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) closed Thursday at $13.99 per share, down from $14.01 a day earlier. While Two Harbors Investment Corp. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWO fell by -29.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.84 to $12.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.34% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, Maxim Group Upgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TWO. Citigroup also rated TWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2022. Credit Suisse June 29, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 29, 2021, and set its price target from $7.75 to $7.50. Keefe Bruyette December 18, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TWO, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for TWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

The current dividend for TWO investors is set at $2.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TWO is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 1.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Two Harbors Investment Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TWO has increased by 1.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,283,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $210.11 million, following the purchase of 212,406 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 165,178 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,679,237.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 1,076,774 position in TWO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.49%, now holding 3.39 million shares worth $49.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its TWO holdings by -9.40% and now holds 1.99 million TWO shares valued at $29.31 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. TWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.00% at present.