United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) closed Thursday at $27.45 per share, down from $27.52 a day earlier. While United Community Banks Inc. has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCBI fell by -14.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $25.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Janney on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UCBI. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for UCBI, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from August 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $23 for UCBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

The current dividend for UCBI investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of United Community Banks Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UCBI is recording an average volume of 726.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.07, showing growth from the present price of $27.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Community Banks Inc. Shares?

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing United Community Banks Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCBI has decreased by -0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,640,886 shares of the stock, with a value of $411.7 million, following the sale of -60,579 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UCBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 252,657 additional shares for a total stake of worth $331.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,802,061.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 218,756 position in UCBI. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.79%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $97.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its UCBI holdings by 929.50% and now holds 3.46 million UCBI shares valued at $97.37 million with the added 3.13 million shares during the period. UCBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.