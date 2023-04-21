United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) marked $34.05 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $34.79. While United Bankshares Inc. has underperformed by -2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UBSI fell by -2.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $33.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) recommending Equal-Weight. Piper Sandler also rated UBSI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Janney Initiated an Buy rating on September 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. DA Davidson December 15, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UBSI, as published in its report on December 15, 2021. Raymond James’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for UBSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

UBSI currently pays a dividend of $1.44 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of United Bankshares Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 718.96K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UBSI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.83, showing growth from the present price of $34.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UBSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Bankshares Inc. Shares?

The USA based company United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing United Bankshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UBSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UBSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UBSI has increased by 4.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,156,017 shares of the stock, with a value of $639.09 million, following the purchase of 802,800 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in UBSI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,117,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $501.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,243,920.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 284,618 position in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.52%, now holding 7.21 million shares worth $253.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou decreased its UBSI holdings by -2.00% and now holds 3.7 million UBSI shares valued at $130.35 million with the lessened 75457.0 shares during the period. UBSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.