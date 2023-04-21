As of Thursday, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) stock closed at $37.25, down from $37.68 the previous day. While Harley-Davidson Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOG fell by -8.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.77 to $29.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HOG. Jefferies also Upgraded HOG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $39. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HOG, as published in its report on October 24, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for HOG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Investors in Harley-Davidson Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.66 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HOG is recording 1.83M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a gain of 1.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.62, showing growth from the present price of $37.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harley-Davidson Inc. Shares?

The Recreational Vehicles market is dominated by Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) based in the USA. When comparing Harley-Davidson Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 102.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOG has increased by 2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,930,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $490.97 million, following the purchase of 323,020 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $482.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,700,000.

During the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, added a 57,796 position in HOG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.72%, now holding 10.61 million shares worth $403.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its HOG holdings by -0.34% and now holds 7.32 million HOG shares valued at $277.82 million with the lessened 24945.0 shares during the period. HOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.