Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) closed Thursday at $141.94 per share, down from $143.67 a day earlier. While Diamondback Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FANG rose by 9.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $164.93 to $99.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FANG. Mizuho also rated FANG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $195 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2023. BofA Securities November 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FANG, as published in its report on November 28, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $159 for FANG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

The current dividend for FANG investors is set at $9.56 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FANG is recording an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.93%, with a loss of -2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.07, showing growth from the present price of $141.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FANG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diamondback Energy Inc. Shares?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Diamondback Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FANG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FANG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FANG has decreased by -1.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,711,793 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.8 billion, following the sale of -357,348 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FANG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20,254 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.56 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,544,551.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,443,602 position in FANG. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.21%, now holding 8.29 million shares worth $1.12 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its FANG holdings by 39.58% and now holds 4.51 million FANG shares valued at $609.46 million with the added 1.28 million shares during the period. FANG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.10% at present.