In Thursday’s session, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) marked $42.71 per share, down from $44.04 in the previous session. While Azenta Inc. has underperformed by -3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZTA fell by -47.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.67 to $37.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.26% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2023, Stephens Downgraded Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for AZTA. B. Riley Securities also rated AZTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $106 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on March 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100.

Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

With AZTA’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azenta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AZTA has an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a loss of -6.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $42.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azenta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AZTA has increased by 1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,094,652 shares of the stock, with a value of $316.56 million, following the purchase of 119,309 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AZTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 281,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $267.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,988,838.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -133,450 position in AZTA. Allspring Global Investments LLC purchased an additional 7262.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.31%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $105.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AZTA holdings by 8.45% and now holds 2.16 million AZTA shares valued at $96.57 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period.