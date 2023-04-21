In the current trading session, Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s (AZYO) stock is trading at the price of $1.81, a gain of 9.04% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -79.91% less than its 52-week high of $9.01 and 64.55% better than its 52-week low of $1.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.40% below the high and +64.55% above the low.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AZYO’s SMA-200 is $5.3117.

It is also essential to consider AZYO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.54 for the last year.

How does Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO): Earnings History

If we examine Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38, slashing the consensus of -$0.69. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.31, resulting in a 44.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.69. That was a difference of $0.31 and a surprise of 44.90%.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.20% of shares. A total of 23 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 78.60% of its stock and 79.56% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Birchview Capital, LP holding total of 1.52 million shares that make 12.76% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.44 million.

The securities firm Endurant Capital Management, LP holds 1.26 million shares of AZYO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.61%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.35 million.

An overview of Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) traded 315,062 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5517 and price change of +0.41. With the moving average of $2.9366 and a price change of -2.75, about 346,291 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AZYO’s 100-day average volume is 198,453 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.5938 and a price change of -5.59.