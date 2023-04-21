As of Thursday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (NYSE:TEVA) stock closed at $8.35, down from $8.49 the previous day. While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEVA fell by -17.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.44 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TEVA. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. BofA Securities August 05, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TEVA, as published in its report on August 05, 2022. UBS’s report from June 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for TEVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TEVA is recording 9.23M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a loss of -9.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in TEVA has decreased by -2.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 114,793,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.02 billion, following the sale of -2,396,339 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in TEVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,234,222 additional shares for a total stake of worth $447.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,563,987.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,791,487 position in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. sold an additional 43000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.18%, now holding 23.26 million shares worth $205.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Excellence Investments Ltd. increased its TEVA holdings by 6.37% and now holds 22.16 million TEVA shares valued at $196.1 million with the added 1.33 million shares during the period. TEVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.60% at present.