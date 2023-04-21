A share of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) closed at $9.13 per share on Thursday, down from $9.16 day before. While Sibanye Stillwater Limited has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBSW fell by -43.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.18 to $7.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.98% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) to Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SBSW. RBC Capital Mkts June 01, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on June 01, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $13. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SBSW, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

It’s important to note that SBSW shareholders are currently getting $0.58 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SBSW is registering an average volume of 4.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing growth from the present price of $9.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sibanye Stillwater Limited Shares?

A giant in the Gold market, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is based in the South Africa. When comparing Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Quantex AG’s position in SBSW has increased by 14.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,799,999 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.94 million, following the purchase of 599,999 additional shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SBSW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -37.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,246,322 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,790,555.

At the end of the first quarter, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its SBSW holdings by 53.02% and now holds 3.44 million SBSW shares valued at $28.64 million with the added 1.19 million shares during the period. SBSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.