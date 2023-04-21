Currently, Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s (SATX) stock is trading at $1.30, marking a fall of -7.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -98.36% below its 52-week high of $79.21 and 96.97% above its 52-week low of $0.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.07% below the high and +103.03% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider SATX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 8.37.

How does Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 55.09% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.65% of its stock and 25.95% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc holding total of 6.15 million shares that make 7.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 47.79 million.

The securities firm Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds 3.95 million shares of SATX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.90%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 30.69 million.

An overview of Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) traded 851,102 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8344 and price change of +0.40. With the moving average of $1.0585 and a price change of -0.40, about 811,877 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SATX’s 100-day average volume is 971,047 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.1703 and a price change of -21.56.