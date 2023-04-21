Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) marked $9.31 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $9.50. While Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLYA rose by 5.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.73 to $5.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) to Buy. A report published by Truist on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PLYA. Oppenheimer also rated PLYA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $10. Citigroup December 15, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLYA, as published in its report on December 15, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLYA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.90%, with a loss of -0.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,876,728.

During the first quarter, HG Vora Capital Management LLC added a 3,500,000 position in PLYA. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.56%, now holding 8.53 million shares worth $81.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its PLYA holdings by -11.46% and now holds 7.24 million PLYA shares valued at $69.54 million with the lessened -0.94 million shares during the period. PLYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.